Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday

Pre-nuptial gathering at the Edmonds Waterfront Center wedding circle. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe)
Intersection of 4th and Main. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Sunny day on the waterfront. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
People enjoying a sunset walk along the jetty at Brackett’s Landing North. (Photo by Tim Johns)
Photo by Alex Duncan
Photo by Bob Sanders

 

