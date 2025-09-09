Monday, September 8, 2025
Scene in Edmonds: Around town Monday
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town Monday

Monday morning moon. (Photo by Tia Benson Tolle)
A very Sweet William. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe)
Fire hydrant in hiding. (Photo by Lynn Dee King)
Fall foliage. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
A passing yacht, identified as Seatrials. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
At sunset. (Photo by Donald Ricker)
Photo by Alex Duncan
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Photo by Bob Sanders

 

