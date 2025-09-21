Saturday, September 20, 2025
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday

Taking in the morning view. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Emerald Sea Sirens were on the beach greeting visitors on Brackett’s Landing Saturday afternoon.
Learn more at emeraldseasirens.com. (Photo by Doug Parrott)
Saturday market sunflowers. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Saturday morning by Edmonds Fishing Pier. (Photo by Rita Schultz)
Setting sun as seen from Hickman Park. (Photo by Cheryl Shawlee)

 

