Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday

Taking in the view. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
A rosy moment. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Sunday message on free speech at the corner of Highway 99 and 244th Street Southwest in Edmonds. (Photo courtesy Sandy Labryis)
Sunset amid the clouds. (Photo by Anne Stein)

