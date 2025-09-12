Thursday, September 11, 2025
Scene in Edmonds: Around town Thursday

Walking along the waterfront. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Autumn leaves at 4th and Bell in downtown Edmonds. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Attendees enjoy Harvest Wonton Noodle dishes during the first week of the Edmonds Asian Food Tour. (Photo by Peter Harvey)
A Marine veteran viewing a beam from one of the twin towers during the Edmonds 9/11 ceremony. (Photo by Linda Harter)

Pretty view. (Photo by Annie Jacobsen)
Sunset (Photo by Bob Sanders)
Photo by Kirsten Yuhas

 

