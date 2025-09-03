Scene in Edmonds: Around town Tuesday

Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Roses on Sunset Avenue.
Found a fish. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Photo by Lorraine Leclerc

Dear readers — due to a conference I’m attending in a different time zone this week, some Around Town photo submissions may be published a day later than usual.

— Teresa Wippel, founder and publisher

