Scene in Edmonds: Around town Tuesday

Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Fishing pier reflections. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Changing of the seasons at City Park. (Photo by Denise Meade)
Outside Cascadia Art Gallery. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Sunset soccer at Civic Park. (Photo by Matthew Ralston)
Sunset at Hickman Park. (Photo by Cheryl Shawlee)
Photo by Ann Bradford
Photo by Nancy Fleck
Photo by Alex Duncan

 

 

