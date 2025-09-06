Saturday, September 6, 2025
EventsFishing

Scene in Edmonds: Coho Derby draws a crowd

A sign welcoming fishermen to the derby.
A cleaning station.
A quick wash before weighing in.
The weigh-in.
Edmonds Coho Fishing Derby adult winners pose for a photo.
Top three winners in the kids’ division.
A dad with his twin babies — and future fishermen?
The final leader board showing top finishers.

Puget Sound Anglers Sno-King Chapter hosted the 2025 Edmonds Coho Derby on Saturday, with cash prizes for both the adult and kids division. (Photos by Doug Parrott)

