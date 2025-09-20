Edmonds Historical Museum celebrates art history with new exhibit

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Friday evening was a special event for the opening of the latest Edmonds Historical Museum exhibit “Art History: How Edmonds Grew from Mill Town to Creative District.” It also celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Edmonds Arts Commission, and was a collaboration with the commission and other Edmonds arts and culture groups.

The exhibit’s opening day is Saturday, Sept. 20, and there will be activities for the whole family. The exhibit, which fills the entire upper floor of the museum, will be running for the next six months as work continues to transform the lower floor.

The Edmonds Historical Museum is located at 118 5th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds. Learn more here.