Scouting project supports Edmonds Memorial Cemetery

Edmonds Memorial Cemetery has a fresh look, thanks to local Boy Scout Troop 312 and the leadership of Lennox Norenberg, a senior at Edmonds-Woodway High School. A team of about 25 scouts and community members, led by Norenberg, worked for six days to repaint several hundred feet of hand railing at the cemetery this summer, the City of Edmonds said.

Norenberg planned the project – including creating a work schedule, recruiting team members and securing supplies – as part of his effort to earn Eagle Scout certification. The City of Edmonds provided the paint, while Norenberg bought drop cloths, cleaning supplies and other materials.

“I’m so glad I could complete this project with the help of my family and friends,” he said. “I thank you so much for having this opportunity to better my community.”

Edmonds Memorial Cemetery, founded in 1891, began on four acres of land donated to IOOF Lodge 96 by Thomas E. White, an early settler. In 1982 Lawrence E. Hubbard deeded the cemetery to the City of Edmonds. It is fully self-funded through cemetery sales and services.