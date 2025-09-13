Se Habla Media podcast for Sept. 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025
Never talk about religion at the table. Se Habla Media’s Diana Oliveros and Jaime Mendez break this golden rule and share their thoughts on the role that religion plays in our daily lives — and how for migrants it may or may not be a source of comfort and community.

