September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: Resources, toolkit from WA Department of Veterans Affairs

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WSVA) invites you to join their efforts to inspire care and hope among service members, Veterans and their families.

The theme this year, “Speak Up, Save Lives”, encourages the public to come together and support those who may be struggling. Talking about suicide can address the need to dismantle barriers to wellness such as stigma, fear and judgment, according to Veterans Affairs press release.

The Washington State Department of Health reported 211 deaths by suicide among veterans in 2024, with 75% of those deaths caused by use of firearms and almost 12% by means of suffocation.

Suicide is a public health crisis and can be prevented. The Veterans Crisis Line is free and confidential and is available by calling 988, then pressing 1. Individuals supporting a Veteran in crisis may also call 988 to receive assistance from crisis counselors.

WDVA’s Suicide Prevention Awareness Month (SPAM) Toolkit offers individuals, families, friends and the community resources to connect veterans and service members in need of help.

You do not have to be an expert to help someone who may need a listening ear or support. WDVA’s Suicide Prevention Team offers no-cost suicide prevention trainings, virtually or in person, to the community. Check out what they offer to better educate and equip each other with the tools on how to LEARN: Look for Signs, Empathize, Ask, Reduce the Dangers, and Next Steps.

If you are unfamiliar with how to work with veterans and service members in your community and would like to learn more, WDVA also offer Preventing Veteran Suicide by Combating Stigma: Building Awareness and Support at no cost.

For more information, visit the WDVA website.