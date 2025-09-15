Six months after devastating crash, Caravan Kebab to host grand reopening Sept. 19-21

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Six months after a suspected DUI driver crashed his van into Caravan Kebab, the Firdale Village restaurant will reopen to customers with a celebration Sept. 19-21.

Caravan Kebab has been undergoing reconstruction since the March 20, 2025 crash, which severely damaged the kitchen — destroying freezers, refrigerators, food storage and dishwashing infrastructure.

Without an insurance plan that covered this kind of damage, the restaurant launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover key costs for repairs, inventory and staff compensation.

“I am so thankful to the community for their support during this closure,” said Shahzad Raja, Caravan Kebab owner and chef. “If it weren’t for their generosity we would have had to close the restaurant permanently. Our customers are not just customers, they are family. I truly love this community and cannot wait to share our food with them once again.”

Known for fresh, hand-picked ingredients and Halal-certified meats, Caravan Kebab offers a menu that includes vegetarian, gluten-free and low-carb options. According to a news release announcing the reopening, Chef Shahzad personally visits local markets daily to ensure only the highest-quality food reaches guests’ tables.

After hosting a special dinner for GoFundMe contributors on Sept. 18, Caravan Kebab will celebrate its grand reopening the weekend of Sept. 19-21.

The restaurant is located at 9711 Firdale Ave., Edmonds.

Hours:

Lunch served 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (New: Lunch buffet service)

Dinner served 5:30-9 p.m.

Closed Mondays

For menu details, visit caravankebab.com/menu-2.