Sno-Isle Genealogy welcomes Daughters of the American Revolution to Oct. 1 meeting

The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society (SIGS) continues its “Our Nation, Our Families: The Tapestry of Us” series in October by welcoming members of the local Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) chapter. The public is invited to explore the personal connections that shape our nation’s history, as SIGS highlights how individual family histories contribute to the American story.

The SIGS October meeting is on Wednesday, Oct. 1, at the Wickers Building in Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way in Lynnwood. The event includes a pre-meeting social hour starting at 6:30 p.m. According to organizers, it’s a great opportunity for guests to meet SIGS members, enjoy refreshments and learn about how to get started with family research. No experience is needed, just curiosity. There will be activities designed to spark conversation and help you discover your own connections to history.

At 7:30 p.m., the main presentation begins. The speakers from the DAR will introduce their society and share what being a member has meant to them. They will also discuss their work in preserving American history and supporting our community.

The meeting is free and open to the public. For more details, check the SIGS calendar.