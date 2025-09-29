Sno-King International Folk Dance Club offers October dances in Lynnwood

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Join Sno-King International Folk Dance Club from 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays and dance your way around the globe. The club does couple, no-partner and set dances — and it’s fine to come alone. The evening starts with requests and a short lesson, and continues with a planned program of dances alternating with requests.
All events are at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.
October will also feature the last 6:30 p.m. beginner classes for the season — they will resume in the spring. This month those classes will be on Oct. 1, 15, 22 and 29.
On Wednesday, Oct. 15, Jana Rickel will teach three dances — from Macedonia, Bulgaria and Sweden.
Wednesday, Oct. 8 is set teaching night. The club will teach a Scottish set at 6:45 sharp; if you come late you may not be able to join a set.
Saturday Oct. 11 is the club’s Second Saturday Party, from 7-9 p.m., no teaching. You may bring finger food treats to share.
On Wednesday, Oct. 29, beware of goblins as it’s the Halloween costume party.
Donation is $8, and your first time is free. Learn more at www.sno-king.org , dancesnoking@gmail.com or 425-610-9393.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.