Sounder trains available for Mariners vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game Sept. 28

Sound Transit is offering Sounder train service to the Sunday, Sept. 28 Seattle Mariners game vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers. Special Sounder service is available in addition to Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from T-Mobile Park.

The special service will be available for the 12:10 p.m. Mariners game against the Dodgers.

From the north, the inbound Sounder N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 9:45 a.m. with a stop in Edmonds at 10:11 a.m., arriving at King Street Station at 10:44 a.m.

Both return trains depart 45 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving weekend games is available at

soundtransit.org/eventservice.