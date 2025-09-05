South County Fire honored for program working to break cycle of addiction

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Snohomish County EMS Agency (SCEMSA) recently recognized the team behind an innovative program working to break the cycle of addiction while saving taxpayer dollars.

Captain Keith Sharp and Community Health Worker Jordan Mohrenne were presented with SCEMSA’s 2025 Collaborator Award in recognition of their work on South County Fire’s CORE (Coordinated Overdose Response by EMS) program.

Since its inception in September 2024, nearly 75% of patients contacted by the CORE team have gone into recovery – compared with roughly 10% of substance-use disorder patients who typically receive treatment without EMS intervention. The program has also allowed the prescription drug buprenorphine to be administered 36 times to overdose patients, lessening their opioid withdrawal symptoms.

“These results are not only a testament to their work ethic but also to their ability to collaborate across agency lines and disciplines,” said Dr. Ryan Keay, SCEMSA Medical Program Director, reading from the nomination during a presentation Tuesday. “They regularly work with recovery facilities, transportation providers, law enforcement and EMS personnel to ensure that every patient encounter is part of a larger care strategy.”

Administration of buprenorphine to overdose patients helps provide a crucial window when a patient may be more willing to undergo treatment for opioid use disorder. That means fewer ambulance transports, emergency visits and 911 calls. The CORE program has also facilitated distribution of 280 Narcan ”leave-behind” kits for patients at high risk of overdosing.

Captain Sharpe leads the CORE program while Mohrenne engages with patients to guide them through available services. The CORE program is made possible by a generous grant from the Co-Responder Outreach Alliance, in collaboration with the University of Washington School of Social Work.