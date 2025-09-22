South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for Sept. 21-27

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Year of Yes: How Curiosity Connects Us

My older brother, Tyler, has always been someone who chases novelty and is open to trying new things. He is constantly going to music festivals, trying new foods, and backpacking or mountain biking on new trails. He can often be spotted riding his electric unicycle around the town he lives in because he likes experiencing the world off the beaten path. His sense of adventure means he always has an interesting story about something or someone.

I, on the other, love my routines. But sometimes, those routines can start to feel like ruts. This past year, I took inspiration from Tyler and decided 2025 would be the “year of yes.” If someone invites me to try something new, I’ll almost always say yes. So far, I have attended a tattoo festival, taken a cooking lesson, tried my hand at jewelry-making, and I even took on writing this column as a side gig. My year of yes isn’t just about personal growth, it’s also about opening myself to others. Every time I wander into a festival, taste food from another culture, or hear a new song, my world expands — and in these often divisive times, we could all use more empathy and openness. I am reminded that community is built not just on what I already love, but on what I am willing to learn and discover. And the best part? These new experiences often lead to joy I wouldn’t have found otherwise.

I hope this roundup can help you explore new things, meet new people, and grow your empathy, too. There’s no shortage of local events, family-friendly outings and ways to connect with your community. Check back for our weekly roundup of local events. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for fresh posts and weekend reminders.

Jump to a section:

Free Fun

Costumes with a Cop

Saturday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m.-noon

Family Peace Association, 6328 180th St. S.W., Lynnwood

FREE costumes for kids 14 and younger

Kick off the spooky season a little early! On Saturday, Sept. 27, the Lynnwood Police Department is teaming up with the Family Peace Association for a free costume giveaway. Kids (infant–14) can pick out a Halloween outfit while supplies last, and families can snap some fun photos with local officers. Costumes are first come, first served, so arrive early and get ready for a festive start to fall!

Learn more

Mobile Bike Repair Clinic at Mariner Library with Sharing Wheels Community Bike Shop

Tuesday, Sept. 23 from 3-6 p.m.

Mariner Library, 520 128th St. S.W., Everett

If you’ve got a flat tire, squeaky brakes, a broken chain or handlebars that need adjustment, volunteer mechanics from Sharing Wheels Community Bike Shop will be on hand to help — for free! Drop in with your bike; repair slots are first-come, first-served, and are limited to about 30 minutes per bike.

Learn more

Preschool Science Labs, Mental Health Workshop and More

See schedule for daily activities at your local library

Sno‑Isle Libraries is hosting a variety of free, family friendly events — such as baby and toddler storytimes, author talks, STEM workshops, crafts and community gatherings — across its branches and online throughout the year. Find one at the library near you and check out some books to read while you’re there.

On Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. join an online workshop that raises awareness about youth mental health. “Ending the Silence with NAMI Sno-Isle” shares warning signs, practical steps for seeking help and personal recovery stories to reduce stigma and encourage open conversation about mental health. Held via Zoom, registration is required in advance.

On Friday, Sept. 26 from 2:30-4 p.m., teens and tweens are invited to the Edmonds Library to design their own custom buttons using a button maker and craft supplies.

Curious preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to the Lynnwood Library every Monday at 2 p.m. for Little Science Lab with Imagine Children’s Museum, where kids can dive into fun, hands-on experiments and discover the wonders of science and math together.

Registration is required for many events, so check out the calendar for more details.

Learn more

Edmonds Scarecrow Festival

Submit your scarecrow entry between Sept. 23 and Oct. 23.



The Edmonds Historical Museum is hosting its 13th Annual Scarecrow Festival — a community favorite where families, businesses and organizations build creative scarecrows to put on display around town. Families can enter their handmade scarecrows in the Residential category (single-family, multi-family or care facility), then set them up outside their home for neighbors to admire. Entries are due by Oct. 23. Voting runs Oct.24-Nov. 1, and winners will be announced Nov. 5. Free to enter, free to vote, and always fun to wander downtown and see the spooky (and silly) creations.

Learn more

Cheap Thrills

Explore Local Farmers Markets that are open through September

Support local vendors with a visit to any of these vibrant farmers markets:

These markets are ideal for seasonal produce, artisan goods, flowers and tasty bites. Explore a new town and enjoy the flavors of the fall season.

Learn more

Kid-Free Date Night: Drop the Kids at Lynnwood Rec Center

First and third Friday of each month, 6-9:30 p.m.

Do you need some kid-free time? Parent’s Night Out in Lynnwood occurs on the first and third Fridays of each month. Children ages 5-12 can enjoy dinner, games, crafts, swimming or a movie, all supervised by summer camp counselors at the Lynnwood Recreation Center. Register to secure a spot.

Learn more

Explore Local Fall Festivals & Pumpkin Patches!

Pumpkin season is here! Starting this week, families can enjoy harvest fun in Snohomish County and beyond.

Splurge

Seattle Children’s Theater — Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical

Showing between Sept. 18-Oct. 12

Seattle Children’s Theatre, Charlotte Martin Theatre, 201 Thomas St. in Seattle

Tickets required, $28+, prices vary by performance date.

Join the world premiere of this high-energy musical adaptation of the beloved alphabet book. Aimed at children ages 3-9, the 55-minute show features lively music, puppetry and interactive storytelling. Special performances include an ASL-interpreted show on Sept.27 and a sensory-sensitive performance on Oct. 4

Learn more

Everett Silvertips vs. Portland Winterhawks

Sunday, Sept. 28 at 4:05 p.m.

Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett

The Everett Silvertips face off against the Portland Winterhawks at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, bringing fast-paced Western Hockey League action to the home crowd. It’s a great opportunity for families to enjoy fast-paced Western Hockey League action in a lively atmosphere.

Learn more

Giving Back

Looking for ways to give back? Here are some local fundraising opportunities to consider.

Girls on the Run of Snohomish County’s 9th Annual Sneaker Soirée Fundraiser

Sept. 27 at Hotel Indigo in Everett

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets required, for ages 18+



Get your bedazzled sneakers ready and enjoy a night of food, fun, and fundraising. Girls on the Run Snohomish County empowers girls in grades 3-8 to build confidence, resilience, and healthy habits through running and life-skills curriculum. Their programs teach girls to believe in themselves while staying active and connected to their feelings and goals.

The Sneaker Soirée is a dinner and auction fundraiser that helps keep these life-changing programs accessible to all girls, providing scholarships, running shoes, and program support. Wear fun, cocktail attire with your favorite sneakers, invite your friends and enjoy a fun-filled, inspiring evening.

Learn more

Resources for Families

Snohomish County Resource List

Not sure which resources you need? This list can help you see the options. The Snohomish County Community Resource List provides contact information for over 300 local services, including emergency assistance, legal aid, youth and family support, mental health resources, financial help and immigration services.

Learn more

211 North Sound – Snohomish County Resource Line

Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Call: 211

Text: 211WAOD to 898211

211 North Sound connects residents of Snohomish, Island, San Juan, Skagit and Whatcom counties to a comprehensive range of community services. Trained specialists provide free, confidential assistance in over 140 languages, offering referrals for housing, food, health care, child care, crisis support and more.

In Snohomish County, 211 also supports initiatives like the Homeless Coordinated Entry and Emergency Rental Assistance programs. For specialized support, including assistance for individuals with traumatic brain injuries, call 211 and follow the prompts for TBI services.

Learn more

Family Support through Edmonds School District

The Edmonds School District offers a dedicated Family Support Resource Line to assist families in need. You can reach them at 425-431-1454 or via email at familysupport@edmonds.wednet.edu. Family Resource Advocates are available to provide holistic support and help families access community resources. For even more information, visit the district’s Family Support page.

Learn more



Snohomish County Human Services

Snohomish County Human Services offers a wide range of programs to help families in our region meet basic needs and support overall well-being. Services include early childhood programs like Early Head Start and ECEAP, family support resources for caregivers, behavioral health counseling and 24/7 crisis services, housing and energy assistance through the Community Action Partnership, and specialized support for veterans and their families. Learn more online about how to access these services to get help with food, housing, mental health and other essential needs.

Learn more

Edmonds Human Services — Resources for Edmonds Residents

Edmonds Human Services is a helpful resource for any Edmonds resident facing financial, mental health, housing or other personal challenges. With a range of supports — from food and housing aid to college student services, veteran and senior help, suicide prevention (including 988 lifeline access), and more — this department connects people to local and county resources tailored to improve quality of life

Learn more

Local Food Banks

Families in need can turn to several neighborhood food banks for weekly groceries and fresh produce. Each serves residents in its surrounding area, with easy pickup times and volunteer support:

Edmonds Food Bank

Lynnwood Food Bank

Mountlake Terrace Food Bank

Mukilteo Food Bank

Domestic Violence Resources

For families experiencing domestic violence, several local organizations offer confidential support and emergency shelter services:

DVS-SnoCo provides a 24/7 crisis line at 425-252-2873, offering emergency shelter, legal advocacy, safety planning, and support for individuals and families affected by intimate partner violence.

YWCA Pathways for Women

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence.

Sno-Isle Libraries: Back to School Toolkit

Sno-Isle Libraries offers a treasure trove of free, easy-to-access tools to support students with a FREE library card. Connect to online tutoring in English and Spanish, research tools, eBooks, audiobooks, and more, it’s all here to help students start the school year strong.

Learn more

Youth Ride Public Transit Free!

Kids and teens 18 and under can ride buses, ferry, and light rail for free — no pass required. Want tap-and-go convenience? Get a free Youth ORCA card online or at the Ride Store.

Learn more

Share the fun!

Wherever your adventures take you, I hope this roundup helps you find fun, affordable, and meaningful ways to connect and enjoy the season. Have an event or suggestion? Want to share your reels from a recent outing to be featured here? I’d love to hear from you. Comment below to get in touch. Don’t forget to check back every Monday for fresh ideas.

Rory Graves is a local writer, editor and parent of three teens who loves helping families find fun, meaningful ways to connect with their community. She covers family-friendly events, local resources, and creative outings around South Snohomish County. When she’s not exploring the region, you can find her cheering at one of her kids’ games, thrifting, or curled up with a good book and some tea.