Sponsor spotlight: Journey across time with Nrityagram Dance Ensemble at Edmonds Center for the Arts

On Saturday, Oct. 11, Edmonds will have the rare opportunity to experience the celebrated Nrityagram Dance Ensemble as they bring their breathtaking production of KHANKANĀ, The Sound of Dancing Feet, to Edmonds Center for the Arts.

This spellbinding performance brings ancient Indian Odissi dance to life with live musical accompaniment. Featuring the most acclaimed works of choreographer and artistic director Surupa Sen from the past three decades, this triumphant and deeply moving masterpiece highlights her unique sensibility of thought and movement.

Surupa Sen is hailed by The New York Times as “among the world’s greatest dancers,” and the all-female ensemble has the unprecedented distinction of making The New York Times Best Dance of the Year list for two years in a row.

More than simply a dance company, Nrityagram was founded as a village devoted to dance in 1990 outside Bangalore, India. The daily life of intensive training and meditation brings to the stage compelling, captivating performances that are at once sensual and lyrical.

At Nrityagram, learning is a way of life and students have a rare opportunity to imbibe the spirit of their gurus and mentors by living with them and observing them at work. The unique and sacred relationship between mentor and disciple is part of the philosophy of being that embraces holistic practice, mindful living, and the pursuit of excellence.

“Odissi comes from an era when people had more time, when you could live in a moment much longer,” Surupa Sen told The New York Times. “Finding that sense of longing, of yearning for something takes time. You have to stay with it for a while, sit in it, and experience all the colors of it.”

Performed as far back as 200 BC as a sacred ritual dedicated to the gods, Odissi speaks of love and union between human and divine, transporting viewers to enchanting worlds of magic and spirituality. Its lush lyricism reflects both the motifs of Odisha temple sculpture as well as the poetry from the deep wellsprings of Oriya music.

Although steeped in and dedicated to ancient practice, Nrityagram is also committed to carrying Indian dance into the twenty-first century. Enabled by grants from international arts funding organizations, Nrityagram’s dancers not only explore creative expansions of tradition but are also able to commission fresh compositions from leading Indian classical musicians. They aim to be a place that not only nurtures artistic growth, but enables deep connections between people and art, beyond political, social and cultural differences.

Mikhail Baryshnikov called Nrityagram’s work “profound,” urging “if you love dance, you MUST see this company in action.” We couldn’t agree more! Join us for an evening when time slows and each moment lingers in a mesmerizing blend of soulful expression, transcendent music, and breathtaking precision, as ancient Odissi traditions are brought to life.

Following the performance, audience members are invited to stay for a Q&A session with the dancers. Watch a preview of the performance here.

Sponsored by Barclay Shelton Dance Centre, Steve & Leanne Shelton, Jon & Stacie Brown, and Nicole & Matthew Cox. Additional support from SAMA Music + Art.

