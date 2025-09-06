Sponsor spotlight: Kitsap Color Classic Preview– Donuts, country roads and a celebration of fall

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Register for the Kitsap Color Classic on Oct. 12 and choose from a short, medium, and long route–all fully supported to highlight the scenery and culture of the Kitsap Peninsula.

This year, the 31st annual Kitsap Color Classic (KCC) starts at the Port of Kingston Kiwanis Park, where bicycle riders will embark on a journey to enjoy the sights, sounds and pastries of Washington state’s beautiful Kitsap Peninsula.

Riders will start and finish one of the KCC’s three routes — 26, 34, or 52 miles. Coming from around Washington state, riders young and old will enjoy Kingston’s abundant eateries and waterfront views.

Registration via cascade.org/kcc covers snacks, lunch, rest stops, and support from Medical Riders and Outriders along the route. It costs $20 for youth, $65 for adults if registered before Sept. 22, or $80 if registered between Sept. 23 and Oct. 2. A sliding scale donation to Cascade Bicycle Club to support bike advocacy, education, and community programming is available at time of purchase.

If you choose the 34-mile route, your next destination will be Port Gamble Bay and the historic town of Port Gamble. With its tree-lined streets, country store and turn-of-the-century clapboard houses, Port Gamble is charming beyond measure.

The Buena Vista Cemetery, the oldest cemetery in Kitsap County, marks the rest stop for riders in Port Gamble.

Port Gamble has multiple places to grab a snack, including Butcher & Baker Provisions, where Pringle chatted with friendly staff and ogled the baked goods.

Riders will next ride out of Port Gamble and head to Poulsbo, where they will stop for lunch along the waterfront in Austin Kvelstad Pavilion.

Next on the 34-mile route, riders pedal through downtown and stop at Sluys’ Poulsbo Bakery. KCC riders will enjoy Sluys’ donuts (among other treats) at the Poulsbo lunch stop.

Norwegian and Scandinavian immigrants founded Poulsbo in the 1880s following the signing of the Elliot Bay Treaty that resulted in the forced relocation of the local Suquamish people to the Port Madison Indian Reservation. Want to learn more? Visit the Suquamish Museum or Suquamish Village located between Poulsbo and Kingston.

Today, Poulsbo is a popular tourist destination thanks to its beautiful waterfront location, Scandinavian shops, and Viking-themed art.

Marina Market has one of the largest selections of European black licorice in Washington state, along with a huge selection of pickled herrings and other Scandinavian foods.

After leaving Poulsbo, riders will enjoy the views of boats on the water, then head for the finish line in Kingston.

See maps of the three KCC routes and sign up for the Kitsap Color Classic before registration closes on Oct. 2. See you there!