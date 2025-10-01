Sponsor spotlight: Living richly at every life stage — A guide to holistic financial planning

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Finding your personalized financial strategy starts with your definition of a richer, more intentional lifestyle

Living richly is far more nuanced than a set of financial milestones. It’s about crafting a life that reflects your values, priorities, and dreams for yourself and the next generation. Whether that means traveling the world, creating a work-optional lifestyle, or securing your family’s legacy, your financial plan is a tool to help you make intentional financial decisions and navigate economic uncertainties or changing circumstances.

As you move through life phases and changes, your investment and estate planning needs evolve. The experts at Comprehensive Wealth Management (CWM) provide a snapshot of general stages and considerations for financial planning.

ACCUMULATION:

Building a strong foundation (Ages 20-35)

Life stage: Early career, initial investments, major life decisions

Focus: Establishing goals, growth, discipline

This is the time to start building good habits and creating financial momentum. Whether you’re establishing your career, getting married, or buying your first home, keep in mind that you’re laying the groundwork for your future.

Start with the big picture: What do you want your future to look like? Be as specific and concrete as possible. That gives a tangible target to work toward and measure your progress.

Questions to answer at this stage:

How much of an emergency fund do I need?

How does my desire for growing wealth compare to my tolerance for risk in the stock market?

What’s the best way to manage student loans, mortgages, and other debt while balancing saving for the future?

Do I have basic estate planning documents (e.g., power of attorney, medical power of attorney, will) on file?

ACCUMULATION & PRESERVATION:

Living well and planning ahead (Ages 35-50)

Life stage: Career advancement, growing family, lifestyle upgrades

Focus: Strategic growth and lifestyle alignment

With greater earning potential and responsibilities, this stage calls for more sophisticated planning. Maybe you’re purchasing investment property, growing a business, or starting to think about your children’s education.

Potential questions to answer in this stage:

How can I maximize my retirement account contributions?

What’s the best way to build college savings for my kids?

What kind of insurance (e.g., life insurance, disability, long-term care, etc.) do I need to protect my income and lifestyle?

Now that I’m earning more, what are some long-term tax strategies I should consider?

Have I updated my estate plan and other documents to reflect my current circumstances?

Pre-Retirement: Maximize momentum at the finish line (Ages 50-65)

Life stage: Peak earning years, approaching retirement

Focus: Preserving wealth, clarifying goals, creating flexibility

With retirement on the horizon, this is the time to transition from accumulation to intentional distribution planning. Lifestyle questions become more central: What does my ideal retirement look like? How do I live richly in this next phase?

Common questions for this phase:

Am I on track for a work-optional lifestyle and, if not, what adjustments to my financial strategy need to be made?

Looking ahead, what will Social Security and Medicare contribute and how does that impact my plan?

How to best prepare for property, business, or legacy purchases?

Are my estate plan, power of attorney, and other documents in order?

DISTRIBUTION & PRESERVATION:

Living richly in retirement (Ages 65+)

Life stage: Retirement or semi-retirement

Focus: Income stability, lifestyle fulfillment, legacy planning, preservation of capital

Retirement is not the end of planning — it’s the time to reap the rewards of your hard work and foresight, while making your wealth work for you. Whether you’re traveling, supporting important causes, or spending more time with family, this stage is about confidence and comfort.

Common questions at this stage:

Are my account withdrawals and tax planning fine-tuned to support my goals?

Am I set up to fund long-term goals like a second home, travel, gifting or philanthropy?

What kind of health care and long-term care will I need as I age, and is my current insurance coverage sufficient?

How should I manage debt and cashflow while no longer having a paycheck?

Now is the most important time to review estate documents and powers of attorney at least once a year. It’s also the time many people dial up the risk management in their investing.

CWM advisors partner with clients to align financial decisions with life and investing goals. Our proprietary Performance Targeting System® (PTS) is built to manage risk through market changes and target the Real Returns necessary to meet your personal goals. With over 20 unique models to choose from, we are able to tailor an investment experience that is suitable for you at your particular stage of life.

Our in-depth planning process ensures that your financial plan reflects your material goals no matter your age or life stage. And because life is dynamic, we revisit your investments, insurance needs, and estate documents regularly, making room for change, ambition, and growth.

If you’d like to explore what stage you’re at in your financial journey with a CWM advisor, contact us at 425-778-6160 or click here to schedule a conversation.

Comprehensive Wealth Management, LLC (CWM) is an SEC registered Investment Advisor and Pacific Northwest wealth management firm that partners with clients to articulate and help achieve their financial goals as prudently as possible. Our high-touch, client-focused investment planning and implementation makes us the first call for executives, business owners, and other thoughtful investors to help strengthen their financial health holistically and intentionally, managing risk while pursuing long-term gains.

Keep in mind that investing involves risk. The value of your investment will fluctuate over time, and you may gain or lose money. Diversification and asset allocation do not ensure a profit or guarantee against loss. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. This communication is informational only and is not a solicitation for investment advice.