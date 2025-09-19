Sponsor spotlight: Monster Mad Dash 5K returns to support Edmonds Schools

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Get ready to lace up your running shoes and don your best Halloween spirit — the Monster Mad Dash 5K Run and Walk is back! Sponsored by the Foundation for Edmonds School District, this family-friendly event brings together students, staff, families, and community members for a morning of fitness, fun and school pride.

The Monster Mad Dash isn’t just a race. It’s a celebration of the incredible work happening in our schools every day. Funds raised go directly to support classroom projects, school activities, and districtwide programs that benefit thousands of students and staff. From innovative learning opportunities to resources that make a real difference in the lives of kids, the impact of this event stretches far beyond the finish line.

What makes the Monster Mad Dash truly special is the way it unites our schools. Each year, teams of students, parents, and staff come together in costume and in community, showing what can happen when we rally around a shared purpose. The laughter, cheers, and colorful energy on race day are a reminder that when we support our schools, we strengthen the heart of Edmonds.

We’re deeply grateful to the Foundation for Edmonds School District for making events like this possible and for their tireless work supporting students and staff year-round. Join us at the Monster Mad Dash and help us celebrate our schools — while having a monstrously good time!

For more information and to register, visit foundationesd.org/5k.