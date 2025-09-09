Sponsored: Edmonds Asian Food Tour — Chef Tony Mann shares his art at T&T Seafood Restaurant

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

T&T Seafood Restaurant — named for owners Tony Mann and Teresa Lim — hides a bustling grand dining room tucked beside the large Asian supermarket on Highway 99. For 25 years, Mann and Lim have been serving classic dishes from across China to the greater Seattle area.

T&T will be the fourth and final stop on the Edmonds Asian Food Tour which begins this Thursday.

The restaurant is a popular spot for dim sum: small shareable dishes like shui mai, steamed prawn dumplings and barbecued pork buns.

What sets T&T apart from other restaurants is its changing menu. While many dishes are present on the menu year round, Mann enjoys adapting the specials to the changing seasons. He follows the Chinese belief that food is health. It nourishes the body which has different demands depending on the season. He serves heartier meals in the winter and lighter fare in hot weather, always using the freshest ingredients available.

While “seafood” is in the name, T&T Seafood Restaurant also serves chicken, duck, pork and beef dishes; Mann’s Peking duck is a favorite of many restaurant goers. Still, Mann is exceptionally proud of his seafood.

The chef understands the importance of fresh fish and how it’s cooked. Seafood is less forgiving than other meats; if it’s anything short of perfect, diners will know. This is why it’s Mann’s favorite thing to cook.

“I like the challenge,” Mann said.

Cooking on a wok is hot, labor-intensive work. You have to really love it to dedicate your life to the kitchen. The love and the joy for the art can be tasted in every dish served at T&T.

T&T Seafood Restaurant is open Thursday through Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (9:30 p.m. on the weekends), with dim sum offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The restaurant is located at 22511 Highway 99 #103, Edmonds, WA 98026.

