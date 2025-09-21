Swifties unite: There is a Taylor Takeover coming to downtown Edmonds Oct. 3

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News! Taylor Swift’s new album, Life of a Showgirl, releases on Friday, Oct. 3 and downtown Edmonds businesses are working together to provide the ultimate Taylor Takeover celebration for all Swifties.

Visitors can find participating businesses across downtown by looking for the orange balloons, or visiting the Taylor Takeover event page . Activities are scheduled all day and are free to attend.

The official record release party for the event will be held at Musicology Co, Edmonds’ woman-owned record store, located at 420 5th Ave. S. The store will open early at 10 a.m. and will have activities for all ages, including bracelet making, listening to Taylor Swift albums and shopping for Taylor-associated merchandise. For the entire day, a percentage of all sales at Musicology Co will be donated to Women in Vinyl, an organization dedicated to supporting women and under-represented individuals in the vinyl industry.