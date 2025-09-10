Taste of Italy dinner fundraiser at Edmonds Waterfront Center Sept. 18

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is hosting a Taste of Italy dinner fundraiser Thursday, Sept. 18 to help raise funds for the Senior Lunch Program.

The meal, which includes spaghetti, garlic bread and salad, is open to the community. Admission is a $15 donation or $10 for kids under 12. You can register online here. Or call 425-774-5555.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.