TeaSteeps owner reflects on one year of community warmth

Hundreds pass TeaSteeps each day during their commute to and from the Edmonds ferry. Those in need of a little fuel may find themselves pulling into the first gas station they see and an inquisitive few among them may be drawn into the tea wonderland quietly nestled alongside it. TeaSteeps owner Kathryn Paul says that some curious folks have even wandered from their cars while gassing up to seek a chilled or steamy beverage from her cornerside parlor at 660 Edmonds Way.

Of course, not all of TeaSteep’s customers stumbled upon the shop – which celebrated its first anniversary Sept. 10 – by accident. Many are locals who live right down the road. Those in close range often enjoy the luxury of a brief stroll through the lush greenery nearby before stopping by for their regular beverage. Paul has nothing but fond words for her little pocket of Edmonds. Some regular customers have become friends, sharing little snippets of their lives with Paul when they come to stock up on a blend.

The shop is restful, with a soft pastel interior and gentle background jazz. Paul said her vision was to create a place to not only buy blends, but sample them. Many traditional tea shops have a wide variety of blends but no way to sample them beyond a quick whiff.

According to Paul, the difference between a tea’s scent and the brew’s flavor can be quite pronounced. Green and black tea blends with certain flavor additions – such as hearty roasted coffee beans or bright, sweet peach – may smell sweet but often show up as subtle hints in taste. That’s why she offers tea flights – a chance to sit down and try any three teas in the store for $10. It’s popular among younger folks who enjoy the “sit and sip” experience.

Some tea drinkers find that it’s easy to overlook some of the simple joys that come with the process of brewing tea. That is, the special feeling of using ornate china or the peaceful bit of rest that accompanies heating up and serving a smooth blend – often to share with a close friend or loved one. The tranquil minutes between introducing the leaves and taking a first step can often be the only time in an entire day when a busy parent or worker bee can simply be. The habit can be meditative, allowing one to unwind.

That experience is what kept Paul hooked through her 20 years of work as a surgical technologist. She was first introduced to the formal tea ceremony during her honeymoon at the Huntington Gardens in California but found herself appreciating tea more as it became entwined with her life. Unable to drink coffee due to the heart palpitations it triggered, she discovered solace and enjoyment in brewing tea. Appreciation became interest, and Paul found herself further entranced as she learned more about the ancient leafy brew. She even became a “Tea Sommalier” as certified by the Tea Association of Canada. It required her to take months of classes and even travel to Canada for a four-hour practical exam. She studied the teas’ defining qualities and the process of tea creation involving months of expert cultivation, careful and selective harvesting and a precarious journey across the globe. Then she thought, what on earth do I do with all this information?

A conversation with a friend working at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Woodinville sparked an idyllic ambition when she described her own work as “a place where people come in happy and leave happier”. Paul went on to open TeaSteeps on Sept. 10, 2024. Now, she spends six days a week serving, teaching and sharing tea with an ever-growing audience. She collaborates with tea scouts in dozens of countries, perfecting unique blends one cup at a time. TeaSteeps offers more than 100 loose leaf teas, which can be purchased by the ounce or enjoyed fresh in store by the cup or by the pot. She also hosts Afternoon Tea sessions, reservation-only classes in which she instructs new students on tea basics and guides them toward the type of flavors they might enjoy best.

Paul’s ambitions don’t end with opening the shop – she hopes to continue developing more blends, creating new classes (such as pairing cheeses or using tea leaves as a meat marinade) and working with other local businesses, similar to the ones she gets her scones and biscottis from. Her main goal, though, is to continue sharing her passion for tea.

TeaSteeps is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Sunday. It is located at 660 Edmonds Way, Suite B in Edmonds. You can find them online here.