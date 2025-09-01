Edmonds levy lid lift decision — what you need to know: How much will it cost me?

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

We are publishing the first of several articles related to a City of Edmonds proposal on the Nov. 4 general election ballot to lift the state’s 1% annual lid on property tax increases, funding police, parks, planning, streets and sidewalks. This lift would generate $14.5 million, which proponents say would offset current budget challenges and prevent further cuts to city services.

This initial article addresses the question “How much will this cost me?” by examining the impact of the lift on your 2026 property tax bill and putting this potential new tax in context with other changes coming next year. Future articles will tackle how the budget process will play out from here, specifically focusing on keeping you informed as the council deliberates exactly how the city would spend this money should voters approve the proposal (i.e., what you would get for the $14.5 million), the consequences should the levy lift fail, cost-cutting measures the city has already implemented or plans to implement, and how the city plans to supplement the proposed levy lid lift with an additional $5 million from new revenue sources.

As they decide how to vote on the $14.5 million levy lift ballot measure in this November’s general election, Edmonds voters are raising questions and concerns about what this will mean for their pocketbooks and their community.

High on the list of questions is “how much would the levy lift increase my property tax bill?” For a general overview of how property taxes are calculated and applied in the State of Washington, watch this video from the State Department of Revenue.

New assessment values, changing tax rates, the effect of various tax exemption programs and other factors make it impossible to project 2026 taxes with certainty. But by using the best data and information available at this time, we can make educated predictions that should come close to the mark.

To address this question, My Edmonds News has retooled its tax calculator program. We now offer two versions: a mini calculator for those who want to quickly get to the cost question, and a full calculator for those desiring additional detail. Our updated calculator folds in the few changes we know at this time. However, because 2026 tax rates will not be finalized before January it continues to rely heavily on 2025 tax rates and assessed values to project 2026 taxes. Note that our calculators are meant for use on desktop and laptop computers rather than mobile devices.

Another important note: In November, Edmonds voters are only being asked whether to approve the $14.5 million levy lid lift. However, earlier this year — in April — voters approved annexing Edmonds into the Regional Fire Authority. Because 2026 will be the first year that property owners will receive a tax bill for the RFA, we are including that amount in our calculator — showing what your tax bill would be both with and without the proposed levy lid lift.

The calculators:

If you want a fast answer to the what-will-it-cost-me question, try our mini calculator. Just enter your home’s 2025 assessed value (find it on your annual tax statement or on the Snohomish County Assessor’s web page under Property Summary Search) where indicated on the calculator, hit enter and you will instantly see your total property tax from 2025, your projected tax for 2026 if voters reject the levy lift, and your projected 2026 tax if the lift is approved.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If this is all you need to know, you can stop here.

If you prefer a more detailed comparison of 2025 actual vs 2026 projected taxes broken down by individual line items, our full calculator is for you. As before, enter your assessed value in the blue field at the top. Full calculator users also have the options to remove the Port of Edmonds tax if they do not live in the Port District, and to adjust the fire benefit charge based on the size of their home.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While both calculators use the same numbers/assumptions and generate the same tax comparison figures, the full calculator provides additional user options and information about the various components that make up your tax bill. User-editable fields are in blue. Note specifically that line items in red on the full calculator have changed for 2026. Refer to the notes box in the calculator and the expanded information below for details:

Why does the City of Edmonds tax rate change from 2025 to 2026? : In 2025 the City of Edmonds tax rate was 1.00 per $1,000 of assessed value. It is important to note that in 2025 this included the tax for Emergency Medical Services, which Edmonds collected while it was under contract with the Regional Fire Authority. But with this year’s approval by voters to annex into the Regional Fire Authority/South County Fire (RFA), the RFA will take over collecting this tax in January 2026 and Edmonds tax rate will be reduced to 0.72.

: In 2025 the City of Edmonds tax rate was 1.00 per $1,000 of assessed value. It is important to note that in 2025 this included the tax for Emergency Medical Services, which Edmonds collected while it was under contract with the Regional Fire Authority. But with this year’s approval by voters to annex into the Regional Fire Authority/South County Fire (RFA), the RFA will take over collecting this tax in January 2026 and Edmonds tax rate will be reduced to 0.72. How much does RFA annexation add to my 2026 tax?: Effective January 2026, the City of Edmonds is no longer contracting – and paying – for fire protection and EMS under a separate interlocal agreement with SCF. Instead, the Regional Fire Authority/SCF will collect directly from property owners to cover the cost of these services. This is a new tax approved by voters that will appear for the first time on 2026 tax statements that they will receive from the County Treasurer in February 2026. It will add around $900 in direct levy and benefit charges to the tax bill of the average Edmonds home (according to the County Assessor, the average assessed value of an Edmonds home in 2025 is $928,600 – see the 2025 Assessor’s Annual Report for more details).

Effective January 2026, the City of Edmonds is no longer contracting – and paying – for fire protection and EMS under a separate interlocal agreement with SCF. Instead, the Regional Fire Authority/SCF will collect directly from property owners to cover the cost of these services. This is a new tax approved by voters that will appear for the first time on 2026 tax statements that they will receive from the County Treasurer in February 2026. It will add around $900 in direct levy and benefit charges to the tax bill of the average Edmonds home (according to the County Assessor, the average assessed value of an Edmonds home in 2025 is $928,600 – see the 2025 Assessor’s Annual Report for more details). Why does the Snohomish County tax rate go up in 2026?: This year the Snohomish County Council approved raising property taxes by 2% in 2026 and an additional 2% in 2027. While the County – like other jurisdictions — is constrained by state law (RCW 84.52.110) to raising taxes by no more than 1% per year, because it had not exercised that option in the past, the law provides that it can “bank” the unused capacity and use it to increase the levy by more than 1% in future years. Additional explanation is available from the State Department of Revenue here.

This year the Snohomish County Council approved raising property taxes by 2% in 2026 and an additional 2% in 2027. While the County – like other jurisdictions — is constrained by state law (RCW 84.52.110) to raising taxes by no more than 1% per year, because it had not exercised that option in the past, the law provides that it can “bank” the unused capacity and use it to increase the levy by more than 1% in future years. Additional explanation is available from the State Department of Revenue here. Do I pay the Port of Edmonds tax?: Not all Edmonds taxpayers live within the Edmonds Port District (see a map of the Edmonds Port District here). If you live in a part of Edmonds that is not in the port district, the full calculator allows you to put a zero in the port tax rate fields (indicated in blue) to remove these from your calculations. The mini calculator does not allow users to edit this option and assumes all will pay the Port tax.

Not all Edmonds taxpayers live within the Edmonds Port District (see a map of the Edmonds Port District here). If you live in a part of Edmonds that is not in the port district, the full calculator allows you to put a zero in the port tax rate fields (indicated in blue) to remove these from your calculations. The mini calculator does not allow users to edit this option and assumes all will pay the Port tax. What is the RFA Benefit Charge?: The RFA Benefit Charge is calculated by the Regional Fire Authority, not the County Assessor. It is based on the size and fire risk of a home. The RFA sets benefit charges annually. They are calculated based on national standards, building square footage and use category (for example, residential or commercial). By law, the aggregate benefit charge revenue may not exceed 60% of the RFA’s operating budget; for 2025 the charges are set at 7.1% of the operating budget. But this could change in future years.

Here are sample 2025 benefit charges for a range of home sizes:

1,500 sq foot home: $60.96

2,000 sq foot home: $70.39

2,500 sq foot home: $78.70

3,000 sq foot home: $86.21

As a placeholder in our full calculator, we are using $78.70 – the benefit charge for a 2,500-square-foot home. Our readers who live in smaller or larger homes have the option to enter a different benefit charge in the blue fillable field. Mini calculator users do not have this option. More details about the benefit charge and how it is determined are available on the RFA/SCF website here.

What will my new tax rate for the City of Edmonds be if the levy lift is approved?: Should voters approve the levy lift, the County Treasurer will fold both the rate and the dollar cost into the overall Edmonds rate and cost on 2026 tax bills; they will not appear as separate line items as they do in our calculator. While final tax rate calculations will not be completed until January, the Assessor’s office estimates that the new Edmonds rate is expected to be about 1.65. We represent them as separate line items in our calculator to help users see the impact of approving or rejecting the levy lift.

Should voters approve the levy lift, the County Treasurer will fold both the rate and the dollar cost into the overall Edmonds rate and cost on 2026 tax bills; they will not appear as separate line items as they do in our calculator. While final tax rate calculations will not be completed until January, the Assessor’s office estimates that the new Edmonds rate is expected to be about 1.65. We represent them as separate line items in our calculator to help users see the impact of approving or rejecting the levy lift. Why can’t I know my final tax rates before the levy vote?: In an email to My Edmonds News, Snohomish County Assessor Linda Hjelle explained the process.

According to her, the assessor starts with the amount the taxing authority (for example, the City of Edmonds) is authorized to raise, and next calculates the tax rates (amount per $1,000 of assessed value) needed to generate the full amount due to the taxing authority. The assessor calculates these levy rates during the first two weeks of January and certifies these to the Treasurer by Jan. 15. The county treasurer uses these to generate final tax bills and mails them out to property owners in mid-February. For a general overview of how property taxes are calculated and applied in the State of Washington, watch this video from the State Department of Revenue.

What about tax exemption/deferral programs?: Note that due to a host of exemption and deferral programs, those who qualify will see reduced taxes. The programs include exemptions and deferrals for senior citizens/people with disabilities; special land classifications including open space and forest land; nonprofits; home owners with limited incomes; owners of historic properties; widows and widowers of veterans; and for certain home improvements. (For more details and application information, see the Assessor’s Property Tax Exemption web page). Because the amount of money to be raised stays the same, those without exemptions or deferrals end up paying a slightly higher rate to subsidize those who receive them.

My Edmonds News will continue to provide additional “Edmonds Levy Lid Lift — What You Need to Know” articles in the coming weeks. As always, we welcome your feedback and comments.