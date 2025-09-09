The Edmonds Levy Lid Lift: What you need to know — timelines and milestones

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

This is the second of several planned articles related to a City of Edmonds proposal on the Nov. 4 general election ballot to lift the state’s 1% annual lid on property tax increases — with funding designated police, parks, planning, streets and sidewalks. This lift would generate $14.5 million, which proponents say would offset current budget challenges and prevent further cuts to city services.

Our previous story explored the dollars and cents cost to property owners. It compared actual 2025 with projected 2026 tax bills under two scenarios – if the levy lift passes and if it is rejected — and offers users interactive calculators to compute the effect of these on their individual property tax bills.

This article provides an overview of what voters are likely to know — and not know — before election day and explores the possible consequences if voters reject the levy lift proposal.

The Edmonds City Council is now in the early stages of assembling a mid-biennial budget amendment. While it is possible that the council will vote on and approve this prior to the Nov. 4 election, deliberations could continue up to the Dec. 31 state-mandated deadline. Should this be the case, voters will have to decide how to cast their votes on Nov. 4 based on as much preliminary information as is available at that time, and before many definitive answers are known.

See the accompanying flow chart outlining the major steps and milestones leading up to final approval. For more information on how to offer your opinions, watch this video.

Where the levy money would go

At this time, the city has identified five major “buckets” or categories for which it hopes to use the $14.5 million levy lift funds, if approved. These are planning, police, parks, streets and sidewalks (see Council Resolution 1574 here).

So far there has been little detail about the specific items that fall into these buckets, but more information is anticipated in the coming days and weeks.

Critical dates and milestones (also see accompanying flow chart):

July through mid-September: City departments assemble their initial draft budget request updates, outlining how they hope to allocate their requested funds in 2026.

Sept. 12: The City Council holds its annual budget retreat, during which it reviews the various departmental budget drafts and begins the process of deciding what’s in, what’s out and what’s tabled for further consideration.

Sept. 30: Mayor Mike Rosen presents his draft budget proposal to council. This document will be his formal recommendation to council, and the mayor has indicated that the budget he provides will assume passage of the levy lift.

Sept. 30 to the Nov. 4 vote: The council continues to deliberate and revise the mayor’s proposal. Past budget deliberations have usually concluded between Thanksgiving and the end of December, but with this year being the first time the city has engaged in biennial budgeting it is difficult to predict timing.

Oct. 6: My Edmonds News and the Edmonds Civic Roundtable co-sponsor an Edmonds levy lid lift conversation, during which pro and con representatives present and discuss their perspectives. The event will be held at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

Oct. 14-16: Ballots are mailed to voters.

Oct. 16: Ballot drop boxes open and early voting begins.

Nov. 4 (Election Day): Final day for voters to submit ballots. Should the measure be defeated, Mayor Rosen has indicated that he would immediately submit a revised “austere” budget proposal for council consideration.

Nov. 4 through year end: Unless they pass final budget adjustments before Election Day, councilmembers will continue to deliberate and modify the mayor’s proposed budget. The council must approve the final budget adjustments by Dec. 31.

What voters are likely to know and when

These specifics of how the city would use funds generated by the levy will begin to emerge during the Sept. 12 city council all-day budget retreat, when council will examine the various departmental proposals, sift through the specific budget requests, rank them, modify them and ultimately identify which will remain on the table for further consideration.

Subsequent council meetings will continue to explore and refine this work, as councilmembers discuss and further clarify their priorities.

The next reveal will come on Sept. 30, when Mayor Rosen presents his budget proposal to the council. Rosen’s proposal will combine his priorities with those emerging from the council retreat and subsequent discussions. It is expected to provide additional specifics about how the City hopes to allocate the levy lift funds. The mayor has stressed that once his proposal is presented it becomes the Council’s document to refine and ultimately finalize.

Over the ensuing weeks, the City Council will continue to discuss, debate and modify the mayor’s proposal with the goal of passing a final amended biennial budget before the end of the year.

What if voters reject the levy?

Mayor Rosen has said that should the lift fail, he would immediately submit a revised “austere” budget proposal to the Council guided by the framework put forth in Council Resolution 1570.

Per the resolution, these austerity measures would include, but not be limited to, the following:

Elimination of the City’s human services — all programs, services and staff.

Elimination of the cultural service program — all services and staff.

Deep reductions in street maintenance programs that enhance driver and pedestrian safety.

Reduction of police services by more than $3.6 million, including: Reducing police patrol staffing to minimal contract levels. Eliminating problem-solving and proactive crime prevention units including animal control, the traffic unit and special operations. Eliminating the community engagement and domestic violence coordinators.

Reduction of parks budget by more than $1.87 million, including: Closure of Frances Anderson Center for recreation programming, using it solely for leased tenants at market rate. Closure of City Park Spray Pad and Yost Pool. Closing restrooms and ceasing litter pickup in parks and downtown public spaces. Discontinuing holiday tree decorating, tree lighting ceremony, and eliminating wintertime downtown white tree lights. Discontinuing vegetation management and irrigation throughout city.

Elimination of special events support and permitting for Summer Market, Edmonds Arts Festival, 4th of July parade/race, and other community events.

Reduction of Community Services and Economic Development Department by 74%, including elimination of economic development and tourism programs, public information/communications, and intergovernmental lobbying.

Elimination of executive assistant to City Council.

Deeper reductions to facility building maintenance, public works, finance, HR and IT city-wide services.

Elimination of Edmonds Stream Team funding.

For additional details including dollar amounts associated with these cuts, refer to attachment 1 on Resolution 1570.

My Edmonds News will continue to provide additional Edmonds Levy Lid Lift — What You Need to Know articles in the coming weeks. As always, we welcome your feedback and comments.