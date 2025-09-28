Tim McGovern: Mountlake Terrace HS grad loved motorcycles, golf

Tim McGovern

October 17, 1950 – August 25, 2025

Timothy Marc McGovern, born October 17, 1950, in Seattle, Washington, passed away on August 25. 2025 in Edmonds.

Tim grew up near Lake Ballinger in Edmonds and was the beloved son of Art and Maryan McGovern. After graduating from Mountlake Terrace High School, he moved to Victoria, BC where he attended college, and standing 6’9”, played basketball at the university level.

In the 1970s, Tim’s adventurous spirit led him across the country on motorcycles, beginning a lifelong passion for bikes and travel. He had a gift for repairing motorcycles and became especially known for building and selling Indian Motorcycles. His journey took him to Houston, Sturgis (SD), Boston, Hawaii, and Ventura, California – each place adding a chapter to his colorful life.

Beyond motorcycles, Tim loved golf and could strike up a conversation about just about anything. In recent years, he returned to Edmonds and generously cared for his 101-year-old mother with deep devotion.

Tim will be missed by his mother, Maryan McGovern; his sisters, Heather Moynihan (Jim) and Merrill Brousseau (Tim); his brother, Pat McGovern (Maura); and his many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Cardiovascular and Surgical ICU units at Swedish hospital.

A celebration of life will be held on October 26 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Lake Ballinger Center.