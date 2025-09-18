Two photographers remember Bill Lindsay

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
After we published the obituary of Bill Lindsay, the iconic “Edmonds Beach Water Temperature-Taker Dude,” local photographers sent us their favorite photos of him.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.