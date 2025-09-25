Verdant awards $6.5 million to 43 South Snohomish County partners for 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

At its Sept. 24 public board meeting, Verdant Health Commissioners voted to approve $6.5 million in 2026 awards to fund 43 community partners dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the residents of South Snohomish County.

This amount was $500,000 more than originally budgeted to help meet increased community needs impacted by the reduction in federal funding for health and well-being programs, Verdant said in a news release.

Of the total award amount, $5.25 million will go to partners addressing one or more of Verdant’s 2025-2028 strategic priorities: Child, Adolescent and Young Adult Mental Health and Access to Direct Health Care Services. The remaining $1.25 million will support food security, domestic violence services, and services for individuals experiencing homelessness.

“We are pleased to invest in these organizations to improve the health and well-being of all South Snohomish County residents,” said Verdant Board President Karianna Wilson. “Given the increased demand for community programs and services we have seen this year, commissioners felt compelled to award more than we originally planned. Child, adolescent and young adult mental health services, direct health care services and food security programs are greatly needed in our community.”

Since 2011, Verdant has awarded more than $93.5 million to more than 150 unique recipients throughout South Snohomish County.

Below is the complete list of organizations receiving funding in 2026:

Direct Health Care Access Organization Project Description Award Advocates Recovery Services Free People Healthcare Clinic $150,000 ChildStrive ChildStrive Nurse-Family Partnership $160,000

Community Health Center of Snohomish County Uninsured Dental Program $156,000 Cornerstone Medical Services Foundation Free Dental Clinic Service $41,500 Edmonds School District School Based Health Centers $82,000 Edmonds Senior Center Enhancing Health and Wellness Program $136,080 Korean Women’s Association (KWA) Health Care Access Service $70,000 Lahai Health Medical, Dental, Counseling Care $670,000 Medical Teams International Care & Connect Clinics $146,000 Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaiʻi, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky Sexual and Reproductive Health Care $100,000 Prescription Drug Assistance Foundation Prescription Drug Assistance Network $50,000 Project Access NW Care Coordination Program $90,000 Sound Pathways Integrated Health Access $100,000 South County Fire Community Based Crisis Team $571,725 St. Pius X Church Mercy House Health Care Access $10,000 Volunteers of America Western Washington Providing Health Resources $161,000 YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish YWCA Health Care Access $55,000

Child, Adolescent and Young Adult Mental Health Organization Project Description Award Association for Collective Community Engagement on Safety and Security The ACCESS Project $60,000 Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County Behavioral Health Uplift Initiative 2026 $100,000 Center for Human Services School Based Youth Counseling Services $400,000 Child Advocacy Center of Snohomish County General Operations $45,000 Community Health Center of Snohomish County School-based Behavioral Health $157,097 Compass Health Expanding EBP Care $70,000 Edmonds College Foundation Counseling and Resource Center $153,792 Edmonds School District Family Resource Advocates $736,000 Foundation for Edmonds School District Whole Families, Whole Communities $50,000 Helping Hands Project Organization Youth Wellness Project $136,000 House of Wisdom Wellness & Mentorship Initiative $70,000

Inside Health Institute Whole-Person Care $49,100 Korean Community Service Center Mental Health & Care for Youth and Young Adults $80,000 Latino Educational Training Institute Latino Youth Success & Wellness Initiative $120,000 NAMI Snohomish and Island County Mental Health Peer Support $20,000 Program for Early Parent Support Parent Peer Support for Youth Mental Health $25,706 Project Girl Mentoring Program 2026 Immersion Lab Connections $85,000 Support 7 Post-Crisis Mental Health $25,000 The Clearwater School Well Being Community Center Mi Vida Importa: Youth Mental Health $100,000 Washington West African Center Strengthening the Minds of West African Youth $20,000

Food Security Organization Project Description Award Concern for Neighbors Food Bank Support food purchasing and distribution $35,000 Edmonds Food Bank Support food purchasing and distribution $156,000 Foundation for Edmonds School District Support food purchasing and distribution $140,000 Homage Support food purchasing and distribution $214,000 Lynnwood Food Bank Support food purchasing and distribution $125,000 Millennia Ministries Support food purchasing and distribution $130,000 Washington Kids Support food purchasing and distribution $50,000

Other Programs Organization Project Description Award Jean Kim Foundation Hygiene Center $228,000 Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County DV Supportive Services Project $170,000

Verdant Health Commission, also known as Public Hospital District No. 2, Snohomish County, is a public organization that owns the Edmonds hospital campus currently leased to Swedish. Since 2011, Verdant has invested $93.5 million dollars in the community by funding nonprofits that provide free or low-cost access to health programs and services. Learn more at www.verdanthealth.org.