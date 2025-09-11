VOAWW ‘Hope is Brewing’ breakfast Sept. 26

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

“Hope is Brewing,” Volunteers of America Western Washington’s (VOAWW) biggest event, is back for another year to celebrate donors and increase the organization’s reach in western Washington.

Date: Friday, Sept. 26

Friday, Sept. 26 Time: Breakfast starts at 7 a.m., the event starts at 8 a.m.

Breakfast starts at 7 a.m., the event starts at 8 a.m. Location: Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W

At the event, attendees can learn more about what programs VOAWW offers and the impact the organization has had on the community.

The event is free and open to the public. RSVP here.

Learn more about VOAWW and find volunteer opportunities here.

