Volunteer meeting Oct. 5 for Perrinville Palooza 2026

Perrinville Palooza is back for 2026 — and organizers need your to help make it bigger and better than ever.

All those interested are invited to a volunteer kickoff at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5 at Nunchucks, 18609 76th Ave. W.. #C, Lynnwood to learn how you can get involved, meet your neighbors, and keep the tradition alive.

If you’d like to get involved, but can’t make it to this event, email perrinvillepalooza@gmail.com.