Will Chen to host ‘Meet the Candidate’ event Sept. 28

The community is invited to a “Meet the Candidate” event with Edmonds CIty Councilmember Will Chen at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28 at Cafe Louvre, 210 5th Ave. S., Edmonds.

Chen is running unopposed in the Nov. 4 election for his Position 2 seat. Jessica Bachman, who had filed to run for the same seat, chose to withdraw from the race.

According to the Snohomish County Auditor’s Office, Bachman’s name will still appear on the ballot in November since the deadline to formally withdraw has passed. “She has, however, revised her candidate statement in the November General Election Local Voters’ Pamphlet to indicate that she is no longer actively campaigning for the position,” Auditor’s Office spokesperson Sierra Cornelius said.

In a news release announcing the candidate event, Chen extended his “appreciation to Ms. Bachman for her dedication and commitment to Edmonds during her candidacy,” and “for her engagement in our community.”