Woodway Town Council to meet Sept. 15

Among the items on the Woodway Town Council agenda for Monday, Sept. 15 is a presentation on the Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan, the 2026 budget kickoff and second quarter 2025 finance and investment reports
The council is also scheduled to appoint a mayor pro tem and representatives to regional organizations.
The meeting will take place at Woodway Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway and is available remotely via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 260 777 781#.
