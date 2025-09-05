You can soak up health benefits at Edmonds’ new mobile waterfront sauna 

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Summer festivities are over, now it’s time for fall and winter fun. Enter Sauna ‘N Soak, the new 14-foot mobile sauna parked at North Brackett’s Landing for the foreseeable future. Customers can enjoy the famous Nordic pastime: hot sauna, cold plunge, hot sauna, cold plunge.

The sauna debuted at the Edmonds location Wednesday, Aug. 27 and will be on site primarily Thursdays through Sundays sunrise to sunset. Other days and times can be scheduled online.

Owner Matt Pirie is a huge fan of the sauna concept. It’s the main reason the Edmonds native, personal trainer and physical education teacher worked so hard to bring it to his hometown. “I believe in daily saunas,” said Pirie as he ticked off the benefits. “[It offers] detox, great after cardio, general wellness and relaxation.”

While Edmonds is not an official blue zone, an internationally recognized location where residents statistically live longer and healthier, Pirie said it’s not far off. That’s another reason he chose Edmonds.

The sauna is heated to 160-170 degrees using environmentally friendly Presto logs to get a high BTU with no smoke.

Customers arrive in sandals with big towel. Pirie provides a small towel for sitting.

Customers sit in the sauna for 15-20 minutes, jump into Puget Sound, hose off and then sit in the sauna for another 20 minutes. The higher the core body temperature, the deeper the relaxation and detox. Repeat a few times, then top it off with water, electrolyte water or an orange. A 45-minute visit is $40 per person.

Lifelong masters swimmer and Edmonds resident Christy Flynn tried the sauna on Thursday evening. Since 2019, she’s been part of the Sunday morning 9 a.m. dippers who plunge north of the fishing pier.

“I go in slowly, up to my waist, then dip. Others dunk right away. At the moment, it’s awful but two hours later, you feel fantastic. It’s also a great bonding opportunity.” Between 10-20 show up each week, sometimes with treats to share.

She gave the sauna-plunge-sauna experience two thumbs up, saying it would be perfect in all seasons but especially late January/early February when the sound is coldest.

“The combination of hot sauna and cold dip is so therapeutic for both body and mind,” Flynn said.

Pirie is offering introductory discounts next weekend (Sept. 12 -14). Sign up online and use promo code: PROMO50.

Pirie pays the City of Edmonds $5,500 per month to be in the space and hopes it will pencil out because he’d love to stay.