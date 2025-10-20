20th annual Halloween Howl Oct. 18 at Marina Beach Park

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Dogs can have their day during the 20th annual Halloween Howl from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 at Edmonds’ Marina Beach off-leash dog park, sponsored by Off-Leash Area Edmonds.
Costume judging is at 1 p.m. and includes three categories: best human/dog combo, funniest and scariest. Enjoy treats from the Who Let the Dawgs Out food truck and Kool Kidz Ice Cream. The silent auction ends at 1:30 p.m. with Amazon gift cards, night stay at a Best Western, restaurant gift cards, a dog quilt and more.
Learn more here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.