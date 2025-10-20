20th annual Halloween Howl Oct. 18 at Marina Beach Park

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Dogs can have their day during the 20th annual Halloween Howl from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 at Edmonds’ Marina Beach off-leash dog park, sponsored by Off-Leash Area Edmonds.

Costume judging is at 1 p.m. and includes three categories: best human/dog combo, funniest and scariest. Enjoy treats from the Who Let the Dawgs Out food truck and Kool Kidz Ice Cream. The silent auction ends at 1:30 p.m. with Amazon gift cards, night stay at a Best Western, restaurant gift cards, a dog quilt and more.