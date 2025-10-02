A housing project that’s been five years in the making officially breaks ground

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The gloomy weather didn’t stop several dozen people from attending the Scriber Place groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

Scriber Place at 5801 194th St. S.W. will provide affordable housing for Edmonds School District-enrolled students and their families. The site will have 52 units ranging from single bedrooms to four bedrooms.

“Accessible, affordable housing is essential for strong schools, thriving families and the success of educational staff,” Housing Hope CEO Kathryn Opina said at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Scriber Place is a partnership between Housing Hope, the Edmonds School District (ESD), and other agencies. The 2.2-acre site is surplus district land. This type of affordable housing is the first of its kind in Washington state.

The project — first proposed in 2020 — has a total development cost of $38.7 million. The plan is to finish construction by December 2026.

Those who spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony include: ESD Assistant Superintendent Greg Schwab, ESD Superintendent Rebecca Miner, Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell, Housing Hope Chief Strategic Officer Rachel Downes, Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers, Opina and ESD Homeless, Foster Care and Migrant Student Coordinator Francisco Gonzalez Robles.

Many elected officials, including those from the Lynnwood, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace City Councils and the Edmonds School Board, as well as local state legislators, were also in attendance.

Gonzalez Robles said his role at the school district is to support students and families experiencing homelessness. Through the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, some resources the district provides include transportation and free school meals.

“But there’s one resource that we often struggle with as a community and that happens to be housing,” Gonzalez Robles said. “The demand is so high that it’s really difficult to keep up with the needs of our community.”

Last school year, the district identified 820 McKinney-Vento students and 116 unaccompanied homeless youth. The district also noticed an increase in families staying in shelters, Gonzalez Robles said.

“My hope is that we can continue to create similar projects in the future, and that this inspires other school districts and organizations to continue this work,” Gonzalez Robles said.

Opina said there is a “robust” amount of funding sources for the project. Sources include sales tax dollars from Snohomish County, as well as the state Housing Trust Fund, among other things.

Frizzell said the city is growing, and that it is committed to finding ways that ensure all community members have access to housing. Scriber Place will serve as a model for many other communities, she said.

“Today we are celebrating what can happen when community partners and housing advocates come together with a shared vision,” said ESD Superintendent Rebecca Miner said.

— By Angelica Relente

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.