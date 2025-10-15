Annual earthquake and tsunami drill set for Oct. 16 in Edmonds

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

This year’s Great Washington ShakeOut is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 16, when people across the state will practice earthquake drills at 10:16 a.m. at work, school or home.

In Edmonds, the tsunami siren will sound at 10:16 a.m. from West Dayton Street and Railroad Avenue. A follow-up message will confirm that the alarm is a test. Residents who wish to hear the siren ahead of time can listen online.

Emergency management officials encourage everyone to remember three key words during an earthquake: Drop, cover and hold on.

The city also has signs along the waterfront indicating tsunami hazard zones and evacuation routes. These signs guide people to higher ground. Pedestrian evacuation routes lead away from the waterfront via Admiral Way, Railroad Avenue or Sunset Avenue, then follow Dayton Street or Main Street east to reach safe areas. Inundation models show that areas east of Third Avenue are outside the tsunami zone.

For more information about ShakeOut and earthquake safety, visit the Great Washington ShakeOut.