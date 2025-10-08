Art Beat: Art, music, dance, theater and community

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Spotlight: LETI’s first ‘Latino Art Exhibition’

LETI Everett Training Center, 9930 Evergreen Way, Bldg. Y, Everett

Exhibition: Saturday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 12, noon – 5 p.m.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Saturday, Oct. 11, noon

Register

LETI hosts its first Latino Art Exhibition, celebrating culture, creativity and community. The exhibit showcases a range of visual artworks from Latinx artists, each offering a unique cultural perspective.

This two-day event invites the public to experience the vibrancy, diversity and storytelling found in contemporary Latinx art. All are welcome to attend.

~ ~ ~ ~

Spotlight: Cascade Symphony’s 64th season opens with ‘Piano Celebration’

Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N.

Concert: Monday, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m.

Opening Night pre-concert lecture: 6:30 p.m., with KING-FM’s Dave Beck

Tickets

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra opens its 64th season with its Opening Night and Piano Celebration concert. Under the direction of Michael Miropolsky – now in his 24th season as music director – the program offers a mix of orchestral rarities and piano showcases, which Miropolsky describes as “an evening of virtuoso piano music and hidden orchestral gems.”

The concert will feature music by Mendelssohn, Grieg, Kabalevsky, Goldmark and Liadov. Two young pianists, winners of the Eastside Piano Teachers Competition, will take the spotlight. Aaron Jin performs the first movement of Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A minor, while Jeffrey Zhao – returning to the CSO stage after his 2022 debut – will perform Mendelssohn’s First Piano Concerto.

Also on the program is Dmitri Kabalevsky’s Symphony No. 2, a rarely performed work by a contemporary of Prokofiev and Shostakovich. The orchestra will also perform In the Garden, a romantic movement from Karl Goldmark’s Rustic Wedding symphony, and Baba Yaga, a short tone poem by 19th-century Russian composer Anatoly Liadov.

The symphony is also accepting applications for its 2025 Rising Star Competition, open to pianists and violinists age 12 or younger as of February 2026, and to other instrumentalists age 15 or younger. Winners will perform at the orchestra’s Family Concert in February. Applications are due by Nov. 1.

More information about the full 2025-26 concert season and the Rising Star Competition can be found here.

~ ~ ~ ~

This Week in the Arts

A curated calendar of upcoming art exhibits, performances, classes, author readings, art walks and more.

Ken Ludwig’s ‘A Fox on the Fairway’

Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St.

Last weekend: Sept. 19 – Oct. 12

Tickets online or by phone at 425-774-9600

Edmonds Driftwood Players kicks off its 67th season with Ken Ludwig’s A Fox on the Fairway, directed by David Alan Morrison, a fast-paced farce packed with slamming doors, mistaken identities and romantic shenanigans. A tribute to the classic English comedies of the 1930s and ’40s in a true Marx Brothers fashion.

Written by the acclaimed playwright Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo), the play takes audiences behind the scenes of a stuffy country club turned upside down – a charmingly madcap adventure about love, life and man’s eternal love affair with…golf.

This production contains adult themes and is recommended for ages 16+.

~ ~ ~ ~

Expressive Watercolor w/ Kim Caldwell

Wednesdays, Oct. 15 – Nov. 5, 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cole Art Studio, 107 5th Ave. S. (located in the lower level of Cole Gallery)

Level: All Levels

Registration and supplies list

Artist and experienced instructor Kim Caldwell will provide a fun, encouraging experience in this beginner-friendly class. This series is designed to help beginners paint in watercolor with joy and an adventurous approach.

~ ~ ~ ~

Art Walk: Every Third Thursday

Oct. 16, 5-8 p.m.

Downtown Edmonds: printable map

Art Walk Edmonds is a community event held monthly throughout the year. Every third Thursday, participating businesses open their doors to showcase local and regional art, offering the public the chance to meet and interact directly with the artists.

~ ~ ~ ~

Teen Art Nite

October 22, 4:30 – 7 p.m.

Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St.

Cost: $25 pre-registration required

Teens are invited to an evening of creativity with hands-on art-making using paint, pencils, pastels and more. No experience needed – just bring a friend and your imagination. All supplies are provided.

The night kicks off with a guided tour of the Teen Art Show at Graphite Gallery, led by gallery director Tara Shadduck, followed by open studio time to create your own work.

Led by Mary Olsen, founder of Art Start Northwest and Graphite Arts Center.

~ ~ ~ ~

Storytelling through Indian Classical Dance

Saturday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

Indian classical dance Bharatanatyam is globally admired for portraying mythological stories, and yet, the art form extends beyond mythology.

Using illustrated examples and live demonstrations, Indian classical dancer Piyali Biswas De explores storytelling techniques drawn from classical Bharatanatyam. Biswas De is deeply passionate about promoting Indian classical art in the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

*If you would like your event included in future Art Beat listings, email Nahline Gouin at nahline.gouin@gmail.com.

Based in Edmonds, Nahline is a freelance writer, ceramicist and arts advocate with experience in art museums and performing arts centers. She continues to create with clay, homeschool her son and write as a creative practice. Contact her at nahline.gouin@gmail.com.