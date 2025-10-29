Art Beat: Conservation, creativity, storytelling, dance and a gala 

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Spotlight: ‘The Island of the Shark: Guardians of Malpelo’ film premiere

Sunday, Nov. 2, 4 p.m.

Premiere link

(Trailer)

Annie Crawley, known as “Ocean Annie,” is an Edmonds-based filmmaker, underwater photographer and ocean educator. Crawley will debut her new documentary The Island of the Shark: Guardians of Malpelo with a global online premiere on Nov. 2. She will join remotely from aboard the Colombia Dive Adventures Ferox at Malpelo Island.

Following the online debut, a local screening will take place in December at the Edmonds Theater, giving local audiences a chance to experience the film on the big screen.

At the heart of the film is Erika López, executive director of Biodiversity Conservation Colombia (BCC), whose mission is to protect Colombia’s last stronghold for migratory sharks. Her journey unfolds against the Eastern Tropical Pacific Marine Corridor, one of the planet’s most biologically rich ecosystems.

Malpelo Island rises 4,000 meters from the ocean floor and hosts massive schools of hammerheads, silky sharks, whale sharks and tuna. Despite its national park status, illegal and unregulated fishing continues to threaten this fragile ecosystem.

“Erika López is more than a conservationist,” says Crawley. “She is the heartbeat of Malpelo. Her courage, vision and dedication inspired me to make this film.”

With stunning underwater cinematography, The Island of the Shark: Guardians of Malpelo immerses audiences in one of Earth’s last wild sanctuaries. Crawley captures harrowing encounters with illegal fishers, powerful partnerships between conservationists and the Colombian Navy, and the deep emotional connection between humans and the ocean.

~ ~ ~ ~

Spotlight: Olympic Ballet Theatre’s Annual Gala

Saturday, Nov. 15, 5:30-9 p.m.

Seattle Golf Club, 210 N.W. 145th St., Shoreline

Tickets available until Nov. 7

Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT), a professional company presenting classical and contemporary ballet throughout the north Puget Sound, launches its 45th anniversary season with an elegant evening and celebration. Guests will enjoy a plated dinner, 2025-26 season preview excerpts and a curated auction of unique items and experiences.

Besides attending as a guest, there are many ways to get involved: Become an Annual Gala sponsor or donate an auction item or service. Every contribution plays a vital role in helping OBT continue to present captivating performances and share the joy of dance with the community.

The 2025-26 season features The Nutcracker, a holiday favorite, showing Dec. 12-14 at the Everett Performing Arts Center and Dec. 19-23 at Edmonds Center for the Arts with choreography by Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev.

Debuts, Feb. 14-15, presents a double-bill of world premieres by Price Suddarth and Beth Twigs, blending classical technique with visionary creativity. Spring Rep, April 11-12, offers an eclectic mix of classical and contemporary ballet, including excerpts from La Fille Mal Gardée and Donald Byrd’s From the Dark Land.

The season concludes with Giselle, May 9-10, re-staged by Vinson and Gorboulev after Marius Petipa, featuring Adolphe Adam’s score and telling the story of love, betrayal and redemption.

~ ~ ~ ~

Spotlight: ‘Fish War’ documentary screening

Friday, Nov. 14, 5 – 8 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)

Shoreline College Theater, 16101 Greenwood Ave. N. (main auditorium)

Free admission

(TRAILER)

The Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission (NWIFC) and the nonprofit Meaningful Movies Project will host a free screening of the documentary Fish War.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion featuring NWIFC Chairman Ed Johnstone and others appearing in the film. Edmonds Bookshop will be on site selling books about the treaty rights struggle in the Pacific Northwest, including Fighting for the Puyallup Tribe by Ramona Bennett Bill, Treaty Justice and Messages from Frank’s Landing (with Billy Frank Jr.) by Charles Wilkinson, and In Common With by Bill Wilkerson.

Fish War highlights the violent struggle faced by Indigenous nations to exercise their treaty-protected right to harvest salmon in the Pacific Northwest. The protests led to the landmark federal court case United States v. Washington, which changed how the state and treaty tribes manage fisheries. The Boldt decision went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

It should have put an end to the Fish Wars.

Fifty years later, however, tribal treaty rights continue to face threats, including habitat destruction and climate change, which endanger salmon runs across the region.

~ ~ ~ ~

This Week in the Arts

A curated calendar of upcoming art exhibits, performances, classes, author readings, art walks and more.

Accepting artist submissions

Catalyst Fine Art Gallery, 14477 Juanita Dr. N.E., Kenmore

Located inside the historic Lodge at St. Edward State Park, Catalyst Fine Art Gallery features Northwest contemporary artists across painting, sculpture, photography and printmaking.

Curator Kamela Daniels presents rotating exhibitions from emerging and midcareer artists with a developed body of work.

Artists can submit professional presentation materials to catalystfineart@gmail.com.

~ ~ ~ ~

Holiday Printmaking

Wednesdays, Nov. 5 and 12, 6-8 p.m. (two sessions)

Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St.

Level: All Levels

Cost: $90

Ages: 18+

Pre-registration required

Participants will create linocuts and use the Graphite printing press to make cards, tags, wrapping paper or gifts. You may choose holiday-themed designs or other images.

Mary Olsen, founder of Art Start Northwest and Graphite Arts Center, will guide you through printmaking techniques in a collaborative and inspiring environment.

All supplies are included, but you are welcome to bring your own materials.

~ ~ ~ ~

Working in Process: Creative Exploration with Artist Soo Hong

Thursday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:45 p.m.)

Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St.

Art Talk registration: Free

Workshop registration: $30 (5:30-6:30 p.m.)

Artist Soo Hong will discuss how the unseen parts of art-making are revealed and why the creative process is always ongoing.

Before the talk, Hong will lead a workshop titled Practicing Flow. Space is limited to 15 participants.

Hong is an abstract artist who works in painting, murals, collage and film. Her dreamlike paintings have been exhibited throughout the greater Seattle area, most recently at Cannonball Arts, the region’s newest contemporary art exhibition space.

~ ~ ~ ~

Draw & Sketch sessions

Fridays. Nov. 7 – Dec. 5, 6:30-8 p.m. for adults

Wednesdays, Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, 6:30-8 p.m. for teens (ages 13-18)

Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Room 206

Level: All Levels

Register

Join instructor Andrew Mecum for a 90-minute drawing session focused on sketching and creative exploration. Participants will work quickly, create multiple drafts and discover the freedom that comes with breaking out of their comfort zones, embracing “bad” drawings as a path to creativity and artistic skill.

Premium pencils and paper are provided. You’re welcome to bring a favorite sharpener or eraser or (registered) friend.

~ ~ ~ ~

Holiday Cards & Miniatures in Watercolor with Denise Cole

Saturday, Nov. 8, 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Cole Art Studio, 107 5th Ave. S. (located in the lower level of Cole Gallery)

Level: All Levels

Cost: $195

Registration and supplies list

Learn how to paint your own holiday cards or miniature winter scenes. Cole Gallery owner and instructor, Denise Cole, will guide you step by step in creating a variety of subjects such as birds, snow- and tree-lined landscapes, snow figures and festive decorations.

A favorite for 24 years, this class sends each student home with two to three hand-painted minis – perfect for printing and sharing with friends.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sue Coccia at Gallery North

Exhibition: Nov. 1-30

Reception: Friday, Nov. 8, 1-4 p.m.

Meet the Artist: Thursday, Nov. 20, 5-8 p.m. (during Art Walk)

Gallery North, 401 Main St.

Gallery North presents Edmonds-based artist Sue Coccia in a special exhibition this November.

Best known for her detailed pen-and-ink drawings hand-painted with acrylics, Coccia creates images of animals from around the world. Coccia brings her lifelong love of animals and nature to life through intricate and symbolic compositions.

The show features Coccia’s original paintings along with jewelry and gift items.

~ ~ ~ ~

We Love Books Club

Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2 p.m.

Edmonds Bookshop, 111 Fifth Ave. S.

Ages: 8-12

The afternoon will include fun activities, a behind-the-scenes tour of the shop’s “secrets” along with some bookish swag (maybe even a free book). Kids who love fantasy, mystery or graphic novels will find plenty to enjoy.

This event is designed to celebrate reading and bring young book enthusiasts together. All middle-grade readers (ages 8-12) are welcome, accompanied by a grown-up.

*If you would like your event included in future Art Beat listings, email Nahline Gouin at nahline.gouin@gmail.com.

Based in Edmonds, Nahline is a freelance writer, ceramicist and arts advocate with experience in art museums and performing arts centers. She continues to create with clay, homeschool her son and write as a creative practice.