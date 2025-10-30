Art Start NW expands to more classrooms in third year

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Art Start NW nonprofit school program marks its third year of growth. It broadened its reach and impact across the district by including three Edmonds middle schools: Alderwood Middle, Madrona’s 7th and 8th graders and College Place Middle School.

Also, more than $10,000 in art supplies were donated in October to its partnership schools: Chase Lake, College Place, Cedar Valley, Lynndale and Spruce Elementary. Every student at these schools receives a sketchbook, and teachers have access to fully stocked art cabinets filled with quality materials for classroom projects.

This fall, Art Start NW kicked off the school year with two creative teacher workshops. In September, educators explored mixed-media projects inspired by fall leaves, and in October, they celebrated literature through art with projects based on book characters.

Art Start NW received three grants to support their donations to schools this year. The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, the Hazel Miller Foundation and the Paul Allen Community Access grant.

Art Start NW has also enhanced its digital presence with the launch of the Student Art Wall and Teacher Resources pages on the organization’s website. These online tools offer free lesson plans, curated Pinterest boards, and opportunities for teachers to showcase student artwork at Graphite Arts Center. You can see their journey and join the creativity by following the new social media account @artstarnw on Instagram.

Looking ahead, the program will host a private workshop for Edmonds middle school art teachers in December, followed by three additional teacher workshops in January, February and March.

Art Start NW held its first teachers workshop in October 2023 when it launched its school program. In the 2024, the nonprofit donated about 2,000 sketchbooks and restocked art supplies to the five elementary schools.

Schools with active PTAs can join as a Sponsored Partnership. To learn more, contact Director of School Programs, Missy Hancock, at schoolprograms@artstartnw.org.