Bring your genealogy research problems to free session in Lynnwood Oct. 18

Are you struggling with a family history research problem? The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering a free opportunity to bust through those genealogical Brick Walls on Saturday, Oct. 18 in person at the Humble House Library in Heritage Park, 19827 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.

Bring your questions, challenges, and stumbling blocks. You’ll meet with an experienced genealogy researcher, Margaret Summitt, who will share her insights, tips and knowledge to help you.