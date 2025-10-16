Cedar Way Elementary School parent sues after son loses fingertip in classroom incident

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

A Cedar Way Elementary School parent has filed a lawsuit in Snohomish County Superior Court against the Edmonds School District, the school principal and a former special education teacher for physical and emotional harm sustained by her and her then-10-year-old son after an April 2023 classroom incident.

The lawsuit, filed Sept. 26, alleges the child — who is diagnosed with ADHD and Oppositional Defiance Disorder — was doing work in classroom alone with a special education teacher Mary Evarone and a paraeducator.

The child asked to take a break. Evarone “was dismissive” and then left the room through a heavy metal door. The child tried to follow. According to the filing, when he tried to open the door, Evarone “forcefully pulled it shut.” The closing door caught his middle finger, completely severing the tip.

The school called the child’s mother, who took him to have the finger reattached.

The suit goes on to say the school, members of the staff and then Principal Chris Lindblom provided “no information or communication” about the incident, despite repeated calls. Principal Lindblom told the child’s mother the insurance company would be in touch but, according to the complaint, did not provide any more information about the actual incident.

It further states that when the child did return to school, he was returned to that classroom with Evarone. The child stated he didn’t “feel safe.” The suit also says other children circled him to “protect him.” The child eventually transferred to Westgate Elementary School in May 2023. Evarone remained in the classroom through the end of the year.

“This incident was not only preventable, the trauma this child suffered was exacerbated by the way the school responded to the emergency,” said Chris Davis, principal attorney and founder of Davis Law Group in Seattle, which represents the family. “The boy’s mother is very upset about the way the school handled it, which I think most people would understand given the facts that we have learned throughout our investigation.”

The lawsuit names the teacher, the principal and the Edmonds School District. Evarone is no longer working at Cedar Way Elementary.

“Due to the pending litigation, we have no comment at this time,” said Curtis Campbell, the District’s director of communications.