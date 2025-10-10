Celebrate Arbor Day in Edmonds Oct. 25

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The City of Edmonds invites you to help plant nearly 500 trees and shrubs in honor of Arbor Day, with an event from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Oct. 25. The Edmonds Stewards will be hosting work parties at Yost Park, Pine Ridge Park and the Edmonds Marsh, and the public is invited to join them. The event is free, and no experience is necessary.

Planting native trees and shrubs enhances habitat diversity and ensures that our forests thrive for generations to come. In the U.S., National Arbor Day falls on the last Friday in April. However, many communities in the Pacific Northwest, including Edmonds, celebrate Arbor Day in the fall, when planting conditions are more favorable. During this time, newly planted trees can develop deep roots over the winter to survive the dry summer months.

Tools and training will be provided. Volunteers ages 13-plus are welcome; minors under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. There is no charge to join a work party, but space is limited, and registration is required at soundsalmonsolutions.org/events.

Arbor Day is sponsored by the Edmonds Stewards, the City of Edmonds and Sound Salmon Solutions. To learn more about volunteering with the Edmonds Stewards, visit soundsalmonsolutions.org. To learn about other volunteer opportunities in Edmonds parks, visit the Parks Department Volunteer web page or email Jennifer.leach@edmondswa.gov.