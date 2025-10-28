City Chat: The most powerful tool to influence the future

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

If you are a registered voter, you have already received your ballot.

For me, the act of voting is sacred. The right to vote was not always guaranteed to women, African Americans, Native Americans, Asian Americans, Latino Americans, the poor or people with disabilities. Generations before us struggled, sacrificed and persevered so that each of us could have a voice in shaping a future beyond our own.

When you mark your ballot between now and Nov. 4, you are participating in one of the most powerful expressions of democracy and deciding what kind of community, and what kind of future we will share with your neighbors, your children and generations to come.

Here in Edmonds, civic engagement runs deep. Year after year, our voter participation ranks the very highest in Snohomish County, second only to Index, population 126! That passion and involvement are part of what make Edmonds special.

One of the things I treasure most about voting is that it is a deeply personal act. It is mine alone, untraceable, unshared and uniquely my own. In a world that often feels full of loud opinions, divisive rhetoric, and overwhelming pressure, voting remains the one act of complete personal autonomy.

I know that not every choice on the ballot will feel perfect. It’s natural to feel torn, but please choose. Do not let anyone else decide what is best for you or for your own future. Your vote is your voice. It is your right.

Please vote.