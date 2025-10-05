City Council to hold public hearing Oct. 7 on Edmonds mid-biennial budget proposal

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, Oct. 7 meeting will hold a public hearing on Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen’s proposed mid-biennial budget modification.

The council is also scheduled to discuss the mayor’s proposal for city budget modifications, which was presented last week, and also receive the August 2025 monthly financial report.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. Regular council meetings are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage (where you can see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

You can also attend virtually via Zoom at zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or listen by phone: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

And learn how you can engage with Edmonds City government via our video.