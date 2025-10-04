City hosting local business and occupation tax workshops in October

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The City of Edmonds Economic Development Commission would like to hear from Edmonds businesses about a new business and occupation tax being explored as one option to generate city revenue beyond property taxes. The tax would be based on gross business revenues.

See the B&O Tax FAQs here.

Businesses are invited to register for one 90-minute workshop to provide their feedback:

Frances Anderson Center, Room 114: Oct. 8 from 5:30-7 pm: Reserve your spot here.

Edmonds Center for the Arts, Center Classroom: Oct. 10 from 7:30-9 am: Reserve your spot here.

Asian Service Center: Oct. 21 from 8:30-10 a.m.: Reserve your spot here.

Asian Service Center: Oct. 22 from 6:30-8 pm: Reserve your spot here.

The Edmonds City Council asked the Edmonds Economic Development Commission to gather input from businesses. The commission has organized workshops to discuss the tax, hear your opinions and gather feedback on options to present to the City Council.

If you are unable to attend a workshop and would like to discuss your thoughts and opinions separately, email Business.OccupationTax@edmondswa.gov no later than Oct. 10 .

The city said it will provide the information in your preferred language at no cost to you. To learn more, contact megan.luttrell@edmondswa.gov or 425-775-7724.

!IMPORTANTE! Es fundamental que usted entienda la información contenida en este correo electrónico, y le proporcionaremos la información en su idioma preferido sin costo alguno para usted. Si los necesita, póngase en contacto con nosotros en el correo electrónico megan.luttrell@edmondswa.gov o llamando al 425-775-7724.

重要！这份文件或是申请表格包含有关您的权利，责任，和／或福利的重要资讯。请务必仔细查阅和了解文件或申请表格中的全部内容。我们将免费为您提供翻译服务。如果有需要，请电邮至 megan.luttrell@edmondswa.gov 或致电# 425-775-7724.

QUAN TRỌNG! Tài liệu hoặc đơn yêu cầu này chứa thông tin quan trọng về các quyền, trách nhiệm và/hoặc lợi ích của bạn. Việc bạn hiểu rõ thông tin trong tài liệu và/hoặc đơn yêu cầu này rất quan trọng, và chúng tôi sẽ cung cấp thông tin bằng ngôn ngữ bạn muốn mà không tính phí. Nếu quý vị cần những dịch vụ này, vui lòng liên lạc với chúng tôi theo địa chỉ megan.luttrell@edmondswa.gov hoặc số điện thoại 425-775-7724.