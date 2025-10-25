City of Edmonds provides sandbags ahead of anticipated heavy rainfall

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
In preparation for heavy rain expected this weekend, the City of Edmonds Public Works Department is making sandbags available to residents to help mitigate potential flooding impacts.
A self-service sandbag station has been set up in front of the main Public Works gate off 72nd Avenue West, between 212th and 210th Streets Southwest, on the east side of the street.
To report a non-emergency incident or concern, contact 425-407-3999.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.