City of Edmonds provides sandbags ahead of anticipated heavy rainfall

In preparation for heavy rain expected this weekend, the City of Edmonds Public Works Department is making sandbags available to residents to help mitigate potential flooding impacts.

A self-service sandbag station has been set up in front of the main Public Works gate off 72nd Avenue West, between 212th and 210th Streets Southwest, on the east side of the street.

To report a non-emergency incident or concern, contact 425-407-3999.