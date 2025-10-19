Coming Oct. 25 to the Edmonds Theater: ‘Stripped for Parts’

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

You’re invited to the Saturday, Oct. 25 showing of Stripped for Parts, a documentary that showcases how the motive to make a profit deters efforts to save and rebuild local news.

Co-sponsored by the Snohomish County League of Women Voters and My Neighborhood News Network, the movie screening at the Edmonds Theater, 415 Main St., will include a panel discussion of local journalism leaders and audience Q&A.

The documentary was created by two-time Academy Award-nominated Producer/Director Rick Goldsmith.

Stripped for Parts describes how hedge funds took control of many legacy newspapers, sold off assets — including their buildings — and made severe cuts to newsrooms. In the past 20 years, 2,000 newspapers have closed across the U.S., creating news deserts and decimating the local news ecosystem.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and the movie starts at 11:20 a.m.

Panelists include:

Jody Brannon, manager of the Washington State University Murrow News Fellowship. A Seattle native, Brannon has held leadership roles across major digital news outlets and academia, emphasizing innovation. Holding a doctorate from the University of Maryland, she served on the board of the Online News Association for 10 years and is now vice president of the Western Washington Society for Professional Journalists chapter.

Alex Bruell, a writer, photographer and editor with a decade of experience as a daily and weekly newspaper journalist in Western Washington. Bruell recently left his role as editor of The Vashon-Maury Island Beachcomber to pursue a freelance career.

Brenda Mann Harrison, president-elect, League of Women Voters of Snohomish County. Harrison is a member of the League of Women Voters of Washington Local News and Democracy Advocacy and Education Committee and serves as project coordinator of the League’s Media Literacy and News Education Project.

Jaime Méndez, co-founder of Se Habla Media. Méndez is a journalist who has worked on Spanish language news and information programs in the Seattle area for more than two decades and hosts the daily newscast @Jaime Mendez News on various social media platforms.

Michael Whitney, editor of the Snohomish County Tribune. Whitney has reported on Snohomish, Monroe and Everett issues with the weekly Tribune newpaper — a 125-year-old publication — since 2008, covering everything from city government to schools to food banks to regional economic growth.

Tickets are $25 general admission and can be purchased here.

Additional donations to support My Neighborhood News Network are appreciated — and will be matched up to $5,000 by an anonymous local donor through Oct 31.

